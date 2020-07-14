Hard Rock Supergroup Gone is Gone Teases New Single

Home News Adam Benavides July 14th, 2020 - 6:07 PM

Hard rock supergroup Gone is Gone teased a brand new single on Twitter today with a 30-second preview of the track accompanied by a brief animation of what looks like icy, fog-filled cliffs split by a red-lit pathway leading to the horizon.

The song snippet confirms the single, “Everything is Wonderfall,” will be released this Friday with the supporting caption: “You can be in tune with the universe but it is not in tune with you.”

you can be in tune with the universe but it is not in tune with you pic.twitter.com/8cb6GvuWsx — Gone Is Gone (@_GoneIsGone_) July 14, 2020

The song seems to capture a heavy and dark mood both sonically and lyrically with a sludge rock riff bolstering the mid-tempo rocker as frontman and bass player Troy Sanders sings, “You’re standing on the edge of all that’s getting worse …”

Formed in 2016, Gone is Gone embodies a supergroup dreams for heavy rocks fans, comprised of frontman Sanders of Mastadon, guitarist Troy Van Leeuwen of Queens of the Stone Age, drummer Tony Hajjar of At the Drive-In and Mike Zarin, the famed multi-instrumentalist and composer who founded the production company Sencit Music.

The group’s first release was an eponymous EP in 2016, which was quickly followed by their first full-length album, 2017’s Echolocation.

The debut effort was released to critical acclaim, anchored by singles “Gift,” Sentient,” and “Dublin,” which Stereogum praised for its “ominous beauty.”

To celebrate the release day of Echolocation, the quartet put on an impressive live show at the iconic Los Angeles venue Troubadour. The concert earned the album even more accolades from critics for its collection of songs with Clash hailing it as a “crisp, compact document, one laced with energy and sweeping songwriting.”

In December, Gone is Gone debuted a music video for their latest single, “No One Ever Walked On Water,” shortly after playing a live set at Germany’s famed Clouds Hill Festival.

Look out for more on the new Gone is Gone single this Friday.