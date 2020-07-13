The Go! Team Releases Upbeat New Song “Cookie Scene” Featuring IndigoYaj and Sarah Hayes on Flute

Home News Aaron Grech July 13th, 2020 - 9:11 PM

Eclectic alternative pop outfit The Go! Team recently released a new song “Cookie Scene,” which features Detroit rapper IndigoYaj and flute playing from Sarah Hayes. This is the first new piece of music by the group since the release of Semicircle back in 2018.

“Cookie Scene” is an upbeat pop track showcasing all of the band’s unique blends, taking jazzy horns during some of the hooks, while Hayes’ flute backs the rhythmic beat and vocal deliveries in an infectious manner. The vocals take on a hip hop oriented delivery, with upbeat lyrics and confident bravado that give the track a summer-ready feel good tone.

This upcoming song is set to be featured on an upcoming 7″ single set for release on September 11, which will be accompanied by a new song “Free Breakfast Program.” The tracks unique blends have been inspired by a variety of genres, such as classic hip hop by the likes of Salt-N-Pepa to Bollywood soundtracks.

“The stripped back swinging percussion of ‘Iko Iko’ by the Dixie Cups and the loud crunchy shaker in Salt-n-Pepa’s ‘Push It’ were both inspirations,” The Go! Team’s Ian Parton said in a statement to Consequence of Sound, “and I’ve always loved the way Bollywood or William Onyeabor songs would have random laser beams and electro toms popping up. I wanted to mix the street corner with the intergalactic, to take Detroit to outer space.”

The Go! Team have been active since 2000, releasing their debut album Thunder, Lightning, Strike back in 2004. The six-piece outfit has been described using a variety of different genres due to their unique blend of various world influences and pop styles.