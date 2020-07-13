Great White Issues Statement After Playing Show without Social Distancing or Mask Requirements

Home News Aaron Grech July 13th, 2020 - 1:46 PM

Hard rock band Great White addressed the recent controversy regarding their concert over the weekend, which occurred without any social-distancing measures in place. During the statement the band apologized to “those who disagree with our decision to fulfill our contractual agreement,” while also maintaining that the group was “not in a position to enforce the laws,” to ensure safe social distancing practices.

“We understand that there are some people who are upset that we performed this show, during this trying time,” the band wrote in a statement. “We assure you that we worked with the Promoter. North Dakota’s government recommends masks be worn, however, we are not in a position to enforce the laws.We have had the luxury of hindsight and we would like to apologize to those who disagree with our decision to fulfill our contractual agreement.”

One of the event’s organizers, April Getz, told The Dickinson Press that their events do not have any social-distancing guidelines and that they leave the matter down to personal choice for their audience. Stark County, where the event was held, has almost 100 cases of COVID-19, while the state reportedly saw its highest jump in cases a week ago.

Two of the band’s former lead vocalists Jack Russell and Terry Ilous have released statements distancing themselves from the group as a result of this incident. Russell uploaded a video where he was donned in a face mask, where he asserted that he has not been involved with the group for over a decade and clarified that his current band is called Jack Russell’s Great White, which is not related to the current band operating under that name.

Ilous reiterated his split from the outfit which occurred in 2018 and asked press outlets to stop using photos of him alongside the band when reporting on this story. This isn’t the band’s first stage controversy, in 2003 a fire broke out during a show in Rhode Island caused by the band’s pyrotechnics and claiming 100 lives.

An article is going around by @EW & is being shared by outlets such as @people @foxcarolinanews w/ my photo attached regarding Great White [Band]. Amazing how so many outlets can share without fact checking. I haven’t been associated with GW since 2018. — Terry Ilous (@Terryilous) July 12, 2020

Read their full statement below:

GREAT WHITE would like to address our Thursday, July 9, at First On First Dickinson Summer Nights concert in North Dakota.

We understand that there are some people who are upset that we performed this show, during this trying time. We assure you that we worked with the Promoter. North Dakota’s government recommends masks be worn, however, we are not in a position to enforce the laws.

We have had the luxury of hindsight and we would like to apologize to those who disagree with our decision to fulfill our contractual agreement.

The Promoter and staff were nothing but professional and assured us of the safety precautions.

Our intent was simply to perform our gig, outside, in a welcoming, small town.

We value the health and safety of each and every one of our fans, as well as our American and global community.

We are far from perfect.