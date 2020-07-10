June of 44 Announce New Album In 21 Years Revisionist: Adaptations & Future Histories in the Time of Love and Survival For August 2020 Release

Home News Roy Lott July 10th, 2020 - 2:03 PM

June of 44 have announced their first studio album in 21 years called Revisionist: Adaptations & Future Histories in the Time of Love and Survival. The much-anticipated album is set to release on August 7 via Broken Clover. The record is compiled of 8 newer versions of previously released songs from their 1999 album Anahata, including its lead single “ReRecorded Syntax” and remixes from Matmos and John McEntire.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, guitarist-vocalist Jeff Mueller discusses why the band decided to record newer versions of the songs. “The session for Anahata was pretty tough; many of the songs felt underdeveloped,” Mueller writes in an email. “Speaking for myself … it all just felt rushed and messy — I had very little grasp on how to organize and play my parts.” He then went on to discuss the meaning behind the album’s name. “Just after we started playing together again, Sean suggested we start considering a list of songs that perhaps could be reworked for a new album.”

June of 44 broke up shortly after releasing Anahata in 1999, only a few years after forming. The band name refers to a convergence of events in June 1944: the correspondence of writers Henry Miller and Anaïs Nin; Meadows’ grandfather’s time in the military; and the birth of Mueller’s mother. In 2018, they reunited to play their first live performances together since disbanding.