The Cranberries Announces Remastered and Expanded Version of No Need To Argue for September 2020 Release

Ariel King July 8th, 2020 - 10:14 PM

The Cranberries have announced they will be releasing a remastered and expanded version of their 1994 album No Need to Argue on September 18. The album includes the band’s hit song “Zombie,” and the extended release will include three B-sides and tracks “Yesterday’s Gone” and a cover of the Carpenters’ “(They Long To Be) Close to You.”

The remaster of the album will include the original tapes and B-sides of “Away,” “I Don’t Nee” and “So Cold In Ireland.” It will also include 19 previously unreleased tracks, and two tracks which have never been released in any official format, including “Yesterday’s Gone” from their 1996 MTV Unplugged session and a demo of their track “Serious,” which has previously only existed as a Youtube bootleg. The album will also come with previously unseen photographs from the album’s photo sessions and a 5,000 word essay written by Eoin Devereux about the history of the album.

No Need to Argue will be released digitally and as a two CD physical copy on September 4, with a total of 36 songs. The expanded 2LP will feature remasters of the album and three B-sides, as well as “Yesterdays’ Gone” and a cover of the Carpenters’ (They Long To Be) Close to You.”

The Irish band gained popularity in 1994 following the release of No Need to Argue, “Zombie” now having over a billion views on Youtube, making The Cranberries the first band to have gained that many views. The band had gone on hiatus in 2004 before reuniting in 2009, with the band’s most recent album In the End being released in 2019.

Dolores O’Riordan, The Cranberries’ lead singer, passed away in January 2018 due to an accidental drowning in a bathtub. After her death, surviving members of The Cranberries retired the band’s name following the release of their last album.

No Need to Argue digital tracklist:

1. “Ode To My Family”

2. “I Can’t Be With You”

3. “Twenty One”

4. “Zombie”

5. “Empty”

6. “Everything I Said”

7. “The Icicle Melts”

8. “Disappointment”

9. “Ridiculous Thoughts”

10. “Dreaming My Dreams”

11. “Yeats’ Grave”

12. “Daffodil Lament”

13. “No Need To Argue”

14. “Yesterday’s Gone (MTV Unplugged)”

15. “Away”

16. “I Don’t Need”

17. “So Cold In Ireland”

18. “(They Long To Be) Close To You”

19. “Zombie (A Camel’s Hump Remix by The Orb)”

20. “Song To My Family (Magic Shop Demo)”

21. “So Cold In Ireland (Magic Shop Demo)”

22. “Empty (Magic Shop Demo)”

23. “Ridiculous Thoughts (Magic Shop Demo)”

24. “Everything I Said (Magic Shop Demo)”

25. “Yeats’ Grave (Magic Shop Demo)”

26. “Serious (Demo)”

27. “Away (Demo)”

28. “I don’t need (Demo)”

29. “Dreaming My Dreams (Live at Liverpool Royal Court 14.10.1994)”

30. “Doffodil Lament (Live at Liverpool Royal Court 14.10.1994)”

31. “The Icicle Melts (Live at Liverpool Royal Court 14.10.1994)”

32. “No Need To Argue (Live at Liverpool Royal Court 14.10.1994)”

33. “Empty (Live at Liverpool Royal Court 14.10.1994)”

34. “I Can’t Be With You (Live at National Stadium, Milton Keyes, 30.07.1995)”

35. “Ridiculous Thoughts (Live at National Stadium, Milton Keyes, 30.07.1995)”

36. “Zombie (Live at National Stadium, Milton Keyes, 30.07.1995)”