Candiria Side-Project Spylacopa Shares Video for Cover of Ween’s “Baby Bitch” to Benefit The Innocence Project

Drew Feinerman July 7th, 2020 - 12:27 PM

Spylacopa, the side project of Candiria guitarist John LaMacchia, have just released a cover of Ween’s 1994 classic “Baby Bitch” from their album Chocolate and Cheese, according to Brooklyn Vegan. The cover was released in an effort to raise money for The Innocence Project, an organization that utilizes DNA testing to help bring justice to those wrongfully convicted of crimes.

Spylocopa’s cover of “Baby Bitch” holds true to the original in terms of instrumentation and sound, but the band still finds a way to inject their own DNA and style into the song. Their slower, toned down take of the song is more dragging and deliberate than the original, and the vocal harmonies presented differ from those on the original. The accompanying video is grainy and ominous, adding more depth and emotion to the already powerful song.

“‘Baby Bitch’ is not only my favorite Ween song of all time it is also one of my all time favorite break up songs,” notes LaMacchia about the song. “It’s crude and melancholy but there’s a simple beauty to the chord progression and vocal melody that gets me every time.” The guitarist also commented on donating to The Innocence Project, stating, “it is just something that . . . I all feel very strongly about. I personally couldn’t imagine being sent to prison for a crime that I did not commit. It’s the stuff that nightmares are made of. The Innocence Project helps the wrongfully convicted using DNA testing. It’s such a worthy cause. Please donate!”

Spylacopa consists of LaMacchia’s Candiria bandmate Michael MacIvor on fretless bass, Sabrina Ellie on backup vocals, and Frank Godla on drums. The band recently performed as part of Slay At Home festival, a virtual music festival created to raise money for charity, as well as to raise the spirits of music fans everywhere.

Check out the artwork for Spylacopa’s cover of Ween’s “Baby Bitch” below: