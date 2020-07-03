Made in America Festival 2020 Cancelled Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

Home News Roy Lott July 3rd, 2020 - 12:37 AM

Jay-Z’s annual Made in America Festival has now been canceled for 2020 due to the Coronavirus pandemic. According to Pitchfork, the rapper’s label Roc Nation issued a statement saying the festival will continue in 2021. It reads “We are in a pivotal time in this nation’s history. Collectively, we are fighting parallel pandemics, COVID-19, systematic racism and police brutality. Now is the time to protect the health of our artists, fans, partners and community as well as focus on our support for organizations and individuals fighting for social justice and equality in our country. Therefore, the Made In America festival will be rescheduled for Labor Day Weekend 2021.”

The festival was set to take place Labor Day weekend, September 5-6, at Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia, PA. Last year’s lineup included Cardi B, and Travis Scott, Lizzo, Jorja Smith, James Blake and Anderson .Paak. Previous lineups have featured Nine Inch Nails, Beyonce, Coldplay and Rihanna.