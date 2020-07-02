mxdwn PREMIERE: Magic Bronson Hit Dizzying Pop Highs on New Song “Surfin”

Home News Matt Matasci July 2nd, 2020 - 7:00 AM

Born and bred in Los Angeles, alternative pop duo Magic Bronson create the kind of complex but sunny melodies the state is renowned for. Today, they release the appropriately-titled new song “Surfin,” which we’re premiering. It features a strong back beat and twinkling instrumentation that sets up a pop-perfect hook that would slot perfectly alongside fellow Southern California bands like Grouplove and Foster The People.

“‘Surfin’ was inspired by that feeling of infatuation you get when you’re falling head over heels in love with someone,” said the band. “When all you want to do is be with them every second of every day and profess your love from the top of the tallest mountain. I’ve been Surfin on your brain waves is a metaphor for when you really vibe with someone’s energy and you want to keep riding that crest of good feelings.”

The band is comprised of Matt Lieberman (bass, synths) and Michael Nicastro (vocals, synths, production), a pairing that has existed since 2012. They’ve released three EPs and a full length during that time and playing all of the iconic LA venues like the Troubadour and The Echo. Being from Los Angeles, it’s no surprise they’ve had some big brushes with the rich and famous. Their song “Nervous” was included in an Instagram ad for Chloe and Kendall Kardashian’s fashion line.