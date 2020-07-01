mxdwn PREMIERE: Alex Lilly Releases Playful But Heartbreaking New Song “Amuse Me” From Upcoming Music Bundle Love In Three Colors

Home News Matt Matasci July 1st, 2020 - 10:00 AM

Alex Lilly is releasing a what she calls a “music bundle” later this month, July 31 to be exact. It’s called Love In Three Colors and it chronicles the dissolution of a relationship over a three-song movement. Today we’re excited to premiere the first single from the bundle, a playfully souful indie pop cut called “Amuse Me.”

“I had fun writing ‘Amuse Me,'” said Lilly. “It’s playful but really it’s about being with someone who in fact, did not amuse me. He was heavy and earnest the majority of the time and it drove me crazy. The music came and at the same time I’d been working on a poem and they just worked together. I had that title idea bouncing around for a while because years ago I’d met a stripper who described her first car to me – a bright yellow convertible with a personalized license plate that said ‘AMUSEME.’ That always stuck in my head.”

The song concludes with spoken word, in which Lilly relays some advice for her former and possibly future lovers: “Witty make me giddy / Sarcasm make me orgasm / For that pearl to occur / You gotta put some salt in the oyster.”

The theme of Love In Three Colors is based on actual experiences in Lilly’s romantic life, with “Amuse Me” being about a former lover who was far too serious and earnest, ultimately unable to meet her in the middle. She points out that while Otis Redding may have famously sang “Try a Little Tenderness,” her mantra for romantic success is “Try a little playfullness.”

The remaining two songs from Love In Three Colors are “Terrible Person” and “Aquamarine.” The former is about Lilly trying to figure out who “sucked more” in the relationship and caused it to fizzle and the latter is about the “sunny side of being free” of the bad relationship. Lilly says that while folks (including this publication) were praising her first LP 2% Milk, she was in a dark place. The first track that she wrote for this music bundle was “Aquamarine” and it helped get her out of that dark post-relationship place.

Love In Three Colors is out on July 31 on Release Me Records. It was produced by her longtime friend Barbara Gruska.