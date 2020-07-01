DevilDriver Share Haunting Video for New Song “Iona”

Home News Aaron Grech July 1st, 2020 - 10:15 PM

Santa Barbara based heavy metal outfit DevilDriver has released a new music video for “Iona,” a single from their forthcoming album Dealing with Demons I, the first part of a double album which will be released on October 9 via Napalm. This latest video was directed by Vicente Cordero.

“Iona” has a visually appealing horror atmosphere, shot in black and white in the middle of the forest, with images of graveyards, a ghoulish figure and a disaster waiting to happen, begin to unfold. This grim aesthetic matches perfectly with this aggressive heavy metal track, filled with harsh screamed vocals and pulverizing guitar rifs.

“The chorus, ‘she carries a black rose, effigy from a story closed,’ tells the story of the long dead ghost of Iona and her obsession with death represented by the black roses in her hands – each one the soul of someone she’s taken from this life on a lonely dark road, assimilating their souls into black roses, which she carries for eternity,” the band’s lead singer Dez Fafara explained.

This latest project was produced and engineered by Steve Evetts, while the band’s guitarist Mike Spreitzer engineered the project. The complete album, in both parts, is set to be 20 songs, which was announced as completed last April.

The band were originally set to play at MegaDeth’s 2019 Megacruise, however the band had to cancel that appearance to the the recent cancer diagnosis of Fafara’s wife, Anahstasia Fafara. Their most recent studio album Outlaws To The End Vol. 1, was released back in 2018.