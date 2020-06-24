Yelle Announces First New Album in Six Years L’Ère du Verseau for September 2020 Release

Home News Ariel King June 24th, 2020 - 10:00 PM

Yelle have announced their first album in six years, L’ère du Verseau, will be released on September 4. Along with the announcement, Yelle released their newest song “Karaté” and tour dates for 2021.

With quick synthetic drums and Yelle’s rapid vocal delivery, the track boasts a trap beat while transitioning through various club sounds. While not-quite rapping, Yelle’s french-filled lyrics dance through the beat, adding harmonious synths towards the track’s end. The track’s repetitive sound creates a popping and bouncing beat.

L’ère du Verseau translates to “Age of Aquarius” from French, with the album’s first single, “Je T’aime Encore,” having been released in late April. While the group’s last album, Complètement fou, was released in 2014, Yelle have spent the past few years releasing several singles.

The trio’s popularity rose with a remix of Katy Perry’s “Hot n Cold,” joining her on the California Dreams tour. The group also announced tour dates for 2020 to support the release of L’ère du Verseau. Beginning in Strasbourg during late October and ending in Lausanne during mid-January, the tour travels around much of Europe. Yelle also said the United States and Canadian leg of their tour will begin in January, with dates not yet being released.

Yelle is formed of Julie Budet, Jean-François Perrier and Tanguy Destable. Budet and Perrier invited Destable before the release of their debut album, with Yelle and Perrier first working together in 2000. In 2005, the band gained popularity in France after posting their single “Je veux the void” on Myspace. Their debut album, Pop Up was released in 2007, with their sophomore album, Safari Disco Club being released in 2011, helping to introduce the group the the United States.

L’ère du Versau track list:

1. “Emancipense”

2. “J’veux un chien”

3. “Je t’aime encore”

4. “Karaté”

5. “Menu du jour”

6. “Mon beau chagrin”

7. “Vue d’en face”

8. “Noir”

9. “Peine de mort”

10. “Un million”