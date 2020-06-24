Uniform Announces New Album Shame for September 2020 Release and Shares New Song “Delco”

Home News Aaron Grech June 24th, 2020 - 1:57 PM

Industrial rock outfit Uniform have announced a new album release Shame, which is set to come out via Sacred Bones on September 11. A new single from the upcoming project titled “Delco” has also been released.

“Delco” is a blend of industrial noise and elements of metal, with harsh guitar riffs, pounding drums and harsh and distorted vocals running throughout the song, which held create a sense of fear and anger. This aggressive song matches the angst ridden, yet cryptic lyrics, as it describes lead singer Michael Berden’s pain and inner turmoil.

This album was inspired by Berden’s childhood trauma, where he experienced bullying and physical abuse by his peers, which damaged his self-esteem. These reflections have helped him connect this trauma to some of the other issues he has dealt with, such as depression, anxiety and substance abuse. This will also be the first record with Mike Sharp on drums.

“Getting older and attempting to reconcile with personal demons surrounding depression, anxiety and substance abuse has forced me to take a long, hard look at my childhood,” Berden explained in a press release. “In the process I’ve realized to degrees just how I’ve perpetuated learned cycles of harm. A terrified part of me is still a little kid in Delco. This song is an exercise in trying to come to terms with these ghosts and let go. Some days are better than others.”

The band teamed up with The Body last year for EVERYTHING THAT DIES SOMEDAY COMES BACK. Their most recent studio album release The Long Walk came out in 2018.

Shame track list

1. Delco

2. The Shadow of God’s Hand

3. Life in Remission

4. Shame

5. All We’ve Ever Wanted

6. Dispatches from the Gutter

7. This Won’t End Well

8. I Am the Cancer