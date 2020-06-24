The Range and Tourist Team Up for Collaborate New Song “Last”

Home News Ariel King June 24th, 2020 - 9:10 PM

The Range and Tourist have released a new song together called “Last.” The pair recorded the track in London, working on it since last year.

“I think this song is a wonderful combination of Will’s and my individual music,” The Range, who’s real name is James Hinton, said in a statement. “I have fond memories of the day we made this one, as it was a beautiful day in London. This song captures an ephemeral sense of longing and transportation to me, particularly now for me as it feels like a totally different world from when Will and I wrote this song.”

Tourist, whose real name is William Phillips, described his own experience in working on the song with Hinton, stating the two had heard the lyric differently. Phillips heard “lost,” while Hinton heard “last.”

“‘Last’ to me is a reflection on grief. I started this track with James a few years ago, and while writing it we noticed that we were hearing the lyric differently, I was hearing ‘you know you’re lost’ whereas James was hearing ‘you know you last,’” Phillips said in a statement. “The duality of that truth resonated with me, as both meanings are applicable when someone leaves us.”

With imagery of VHS footage, pixelated pink and purple flowers standing beside caution tape, the smooth track incorporates simple and soothing synths. Sounding similar to taking breathes introduces clashing drums, creating an energetic build up which contrasts with the mellow synths. Both artists’ sound mesh together in a simultaneously energetic and relaxing way.

Phillips had recently joined the list of artists who had signed an open letter calling for police reform after the death of George Floyd. Last year he had released two albums, Everyday and Wild. He also recently released a Wild (Reworks) EP with remixes and edits by Anthony Naples, Mary Lattimore and Meitei.

As The Range, Hinton’s most recent release was 2019’s The Providence EP, named after where he first began making music in Providence, Rhode Island.