Cults Return with Food-Filled Video for New Song “Spit It Out”

Aaron Grech June 24th, 2020 - 2:38 PM

Indie pop band Cults have released a new music video for “Spit It Out,” a new single discussing the issues of toxic dependency, according to the New York duo. This latest single was produced by the band alongside Shane Stoneback, while John Congleton mixed the track and Heba Kadry handled its mastering.

“Spit It Out” was directed by Tron Cole and was inspired by facets of internet culture such as Korean “mukbang” videos (its YouTube tags state #mukbang and #ASMR in reference to two types of video content popular on YouTube), which focus on a person, typically a woman, who eats large portions of food in front of the camera. The band’s Madeline Follin is shown eating various food in front of a tropical backdrop, while the upbeat indie song plays.

The track itself is filled with eerie synths and cryptic vocals, on top of atypical drum beats, wonky synths and string samples, giving the track a brooding pop feel. This effort saw the band going into a more experimental pop realm compared to their earlier works and diving into darker lyrical themes.

“On this single we tried on some of our more left field influences from the exotica sounds of Esquivel to Nine Inch Nails style heaviness. It focuses on parasitic relationships and breaking away from toxic patterns of interaction. We never imagined it would relate to a worldwide pandemic,” the band explained in a press release.

Brian Oblivion founded Cults alongside Follin back in 2010 and have released a total of four studio albums together. Their self-titled debut came out in 2011, followed by Static in 2013, Offering in 2017 and their most recent release The Motels the following year.