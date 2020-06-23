mxdwn PREMIERE: Alcoves Craft a Warm Lo-Fi Reflection with New Song “I Find”

Home News Matt Matasci June 23rd, 2020 - 10:00 AM

Victoria, BC singer-songwriter Garrett Olson creates dreamy, densely-layered noise pop tunes as Alcoves. Today we’re premiering the first single from Olson as Alcoves, a dynamic, self-reflective song called “I Find.”

What begins with just vocals and an acoustic guitar slowly transforms over four minutes into an intricately interwoven soundscape. Olson’s vocals warble around the mix in an effortless falsetto, complementing the various passages of “I Find.” While it’s a melodic and upbeat tune, there’s just a hint of post-punk aggression bubbling beneath the surface.

“I wrote ‘I Find,’ my latest single, during a time of reflection when I hit a fork in the road,” said Olson. “It was a new phase of my life, when I was questioning my past actions while experiencing the anxious anticipation of where I was heading. The world has been so chaotic this year and I think we’ve had so much time to get into our heads more than usual. Sometimes the best remedy to that is to just take a leap of faith. I want you to walk away from this track feeling uplifted. This song is really a chronicle of moving forward and how nostalgia can help you get there. There are times in one’s life where you need to really will yourself forward to get to where you want to be. ‘I Find’ is an anthem of sorts for taking that chance.”

Olson largely released music under his own name as a solo artist before and after spending time in Toronto garage-rock band The Fallers. While working on a full-length album, he began to grow interested in creating textured alternative pop music with “spirited energy,” from which Alcoves was born.