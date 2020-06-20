Ghostly International Now Joins Secretly Group and Numero Group

Home News Roy Lott June 20th, 2020 - 8:07 AM

Independent record label Ghostly International has now joined with Secretly and Numero Group. It is also joined with Bloomington, Indiana’s Secretly Group (Secretly Canadian, Jagjaguwar, and Dead Oceans) as Secretly affiliates. This includes its marketing, production and other divisions. Ghostly International is home to artists Matthew Dear, Tycho, Galcher Lustwerk, and Mary Lattimore to name a few.

Ghostly International founder Sam Valentini IV discussed the new venture in a statement provided by Pitchfork.“It’s a very personal affair, music,” Valenti stated. “It’s hopes and dreams and ambitions for artists. It’s their lives, and yours. Trust and intention are focal to even starting, let alone finding new partners. Since Secretly started distributing Ghostly International in 2013, it’s been a dream to work alongside an ethical and creative family of labels, not to mention our most productive phase as a label. It has given us the confidence to keep building.”

An agreement was scheduled to take place earlier this year but had been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The companies CEO Darius Van Arman had also stated that there will be no layoffs. Ghostly International currently employees 8, while Secretly is employed by 135. Fellow labels Jagjaguwar, Dead Oceans and Secretly Canadian, representing indie stars such as Bon Iver, Angel Olsen, Mitski and Sharon Van Etten. Secretly Canadian also recently announced a posthumous album for Jason Molina called Eight Gates, releasing August 7.