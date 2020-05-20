Secretly Canadian Announces Posthumous New Jason Molina Album Eight Gates for August 2020 Release

Home News Aaron Grech May 20th, 2020 - 8:33 PM

The independent record label Secretly Canadian will be releasing a posthumous album from the late Jason Molina titled Eight Gates on August 7. The label has also released a new song from the upcoming project titled “Shadow Answers The Wall.”

“Shadow Answers The Wall” opens with a gritty and deep bass guitar line, alongside pounding drums, all mixed in his signature lo-fi aesthetic. Molina’s tenor voice is on full display on this latest track, while his lyrics are both cryptic and lovelorn, putting his pain on display with each lyric.

This upcoming project was recorded in London around 2008, about the time when Molina claims to have been bitten by a venomous spider. The project will feature some songs which are “fully realized” tracks, complete with his signature dark and moody textures, while other songs are acoustic unfinished tracks.

Molina began his career in the 1990s as Songs: Ohia, which he worked on as a solo project and alongside a revolving cast of guest musicians. He would later form Magnolia Electric Co. during the 2000s, releasing a total of three studio albums with the group, with 2009’s Josephine serving as their final project.

The performer’s lyrics were often reflexive of his tumultuous personal life as well. In 2009 the artist cancelled a tour with Magnolia Electric Co. and began to struggle with alcoholism for the next four years until his death. Molina eventually passed away at the age of 39 from multiple organ failure, after a lengthy battle with this addiction.

Eight Gates

1. Whisper Away

2. Shadow Answers the Wall

3. The Mission’s End

4. Old Worry

5. She Says

6. Fire on the Rail

7. Be Told the Truth

8. ThistleBlue

9. The Crossroad+ Emptiness