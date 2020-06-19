Pink Sweat$ Announces New Album THE PRELUDE for July 2020 Release and Shares New Song “Not Alright”

Home News Ariel King June 19th, 2020 - 9:31 PM

Pink Sweat$ has released a new song, “Not Alright,” to help fundraise for prospective college students. The song comes off his upcoming EP THE PRELUDE, set for release on July 17.

Pink Sweat$ included a statement with the release, describing his motivation for releasing the song. Pink Sweat$ also ensures fans his upcoming album is on its way.

View this post on Instagram Sent with love -Pink Sweat$ A post shared by PinkSweat$ (@pinksweats) on Jun 19, 2020 at 9:23am PDT

“I know I’ve been promising you guys Pink Planet for quite some time, and I love you all for sticking with me – it’s coming,” the statement said. “I’ve always used music as a form of expression, and now is no different. ‘Not Alright’ is a song I wrote about the wide range of feelings you experience being black in America. I was planning on putting this record out with the rest of the album, but I need you all to hear this one now. I’ve thought a lot about how to use my platform to promote positive change in the world, and my loudest voice is the one speaking to you all in my music. I will always promote love, I will always promote unity, and I will always stand up for what I believe. A lot of us are not alright, but you’re not in this fight alone.”

THE PRELUDE will feature select songs from his upcoming debut album, Pink Planet. Pink Sweat$ had originally planned to release the album sooner, but due to recent events including the coronavirus, he has put the album on hold.

“Not Alright” includes a catchy and bouncing beat as Pink Sweat$ incorporates high vocals and smooth lyrics. He details his experience of being a black man, stating “I ain’t got no home/I’ve been roaming on this Earth forever,” the chorus having him describe that he’s not alright and feels he’s going insane. “This is the world we live in,” he sings, his voice rising as strings in the back lend the track an unsettling edge.

Earlier this year, Pink Sweat$ had released the first single from his upcoming album, “17.” His earlier EPs include 2018’s VOLUME 1 and 2019’s VOLUME 2, which included singles “I Know” and “Coke & Henny Pt. 1.”