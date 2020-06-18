The Beths Are Playing A Real, In-Person Show in New Zealand

Home News Drew Feinerman June 18th, 2020 - 12:21 PM

New Zealand based indie pop band The Beths have officially scheduled a fully live, in person concert in their home country, according to Stereogum. While many around the world may be surprised by the news, the country has not reported a new case of the coronavirus in over three weeks.

While live concerts in America are still far on the horizon, fans can at least be happy that live music is returning in one corner of the world at full capacity, serving as a glimmer of hope for music fans everywhere else. New Zealand also recently returned to normal sporting events, as fans crowded arenas in full capacity to celebrate the return of Rugby with fans in attendance.

The Beths are getting ready to release their sophomore LP Jump Rope Gazers on July 10 of next moth, following their debut album Future Me Hates Me, which was released back in 2018. The venue the band will be playing is an indoor club called the Powerstation in the band’s hometown of Auckland, and they will be playing a day after the release of their LP.

The Beths consist of Elizabeth Stokes (vocals/guitar), Jonathan Pearce (guitar), Benjamin Sinclair (bass) and Tristan Deck (drums). Their debut album has received glowing praise, and appeared on many year-end lists, including Rolling Stone, NPR, Stereogum and more. The band has released three singles ahead of the release of their album, “Out of Sight,” “I’m Not Getting Excited” and “Dying to Believe.” Check them out below: