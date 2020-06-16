Phil Elverum Announces First New The Microphones Album in 17 Years Microphones in 2020 for August 2020 Release

Home News Aaron Grech June 16th, 2020 - 12:59 PM

Phil Elverum, the mastermind behind Mount Eerie, has announced the first new album under his indie rock project The Microphones in 17 years, aptly titled Microphones in 2020. This upcoming album will be released on August 7 on P.W. Elverum & Sun, and will be accompanied by the release of a short film on August 6 at 1pm EST, via YouTube. This film will be livestreamed at that date below.

Founded in 1996, The Microphones were Elverum’s first major music project, releasing a total of four studio albums from 1999 to 2003, when Mount Eerie, the most recent album by the project, was released. Elverum would eventually take the Mount Eerie name as his flagship musical project and would eventually release a total of 10 studio albums under that name.

This upcoming project will consist of a single 44-minute long song, which Elverum took a year to write. The artist explained that his goal with this project is to reconcile his past, without dwelling on it, as he seeks to push his music forward.

“In it I have tried to get at the heart of what defined that time in my life, my late teens and early twenties, but even more importantly, I tried to break the spell of nostalgia and make something perennial and enduring,” Elverum explained. “All past selves existing at once in this inferno present moment. The song doesn’t seem to end. That’s the point.”

Elverum released an album as Mount Eerie alongside Julie Doiron titled Lost Wisdom Pt. 2 last year. The year prior saw him release the album Now Only, which followed A Crow Looked At Me released in 2017.