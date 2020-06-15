Covet Play a Zombie Prom In New Video for “Farewell”

Home News Drew Feinerman June 15th, 2020 - 1:13 PM

San Fransisco based math rock band Covet have released a new video for their song “Farewell,” which was featured on the trio’s recent 2020 album technicolor. The song is one of the first songs released by the band to feature vocals rather than just focusing on the musicality and instrumentation of their work.

The song is rather playful and uplifting, and the trio are shown in the video playing their song for some sort of party. As the whimsical and melodic song is progressing, a horde of zombies breaks into the party, adding a state of panic and confusion to a vibrant and positive song. The juxtaposition of the zombie invasion is perfect against the calming nature of the song, and the lyrics of succumbing to the moment further add to the give and take of the video. The song and video can be seen as a perfect encapsulation of society right now, as people around the country still seem to be partying and enjoying life despite the fact that a global pandemic is decimating communities across the country.

“When you listen to technicolor, I want you to be transported elsewhere,” states front woman Yvette Young about the 10-song album. “My goal is to uplift and make you feel reflective of emotions and experience a whole spectrum.” “I second that,” adds bass player David Adamiak. “For us, technicolor was a diverse statement. I hope listeners see there are so many facets to this collective and our songwriting. Maybe they’ll join us on the trip.”

“Farewell” is one of two Covet songs to be lyrically driven, the other being their song “Parachute” that was also featured on technicolor. Young said of the band’s decision to include vocals: “My whole rule for writing is to never rule anything out, as long as it serves the music.”