New Music Alert: Covet Adds Vocals for the First Time in Intricate New Song “Parachute”

Home News Aaron Grech May 6th, 2020 - 6:19 PM

The Bay Area math rock outfit Covet has broken from their typical mold, and has added vocals for their first time ever on the newly released track “Parachute.” This latest release will be featured on the band’s forthcoming studio album technicolor out June 5th via Triple Crown Records.

“Parachute” is accompanied by a music video directed by Tom Flynn, which opens up with the band jumping out of an animated plane, with the entire project juxtaposing live action and animation. The track features the band’s signature math rock sound, with various unique tempos and change ups, in addition to the excellent guitar work driving the track. The band’s guitarist Yvette Young takes on the vocal duties for the track, giving it a more emotional direction.

“This track, ‘parachute,’ is really special to me,” explains Young. “I remember I wrote it basically in one sitting and immediately I heard that it needed lyrics. My whole rule for writing is to never rule anything out, as long as it serves the music… so here we are, at Covet’s first departure from being instrumental. The song is about taking a risk for yourself and stepping away from something or something that once made you feel safe, only to realize that you never needed any of it in the first place. We hope you enjoy it and that it uplifts you.”

This album follows the announcement of this ten track album, and its video game inspired music video “nero.” The band launched for “nero,” on social media, which encouraged listeners to take on the song’s guitar solo, and post it on social media while tagging the band. The winner of this contest will receive a 30-minute guitar lesson from Young via Skype.

David Adamiak and Forrest Rice join Young as Covet on the bass and drums respectively. The band’s most recent album release, efflorsce, came out in 2018.