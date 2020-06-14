Iconic Music Manager and Record Executive David Bason Has a New Hardcore Project Barfbag And a New Single Titled “Pornocracy”

Home News Peter Mann June 14th, 2020 - 8:15 AM

Accomplished music manager and record executive, David Bason, is a veteran in the music industry signing a plethora of musical acts during his duration associated to such record labels as RCA, Roadrunner Records, Century Media Records, Decca Records and Red Bull Records. Bason, as an A&R, was responsible in helping sign such acts as The Strokes and The Dresden Dolls. Recently Bason has been, according to Brooklyn Vegan, “…fronting the new socio-political hardcore band Barfbag, whose lineup also includes The Dresden Dolls’ Brian Viglione on drums and Kenny Carkeet (who used to be in AWOLNATION and has produced/engineered albums for Anti-Flag, The Used, and more) on guitar and production.”

As previously reported in Revolver, “The band was spearheaded by David Bason — a music industry veteran who has put in time at Roadrunner Records, Century Media and other noted heavy-music labels — after he became frustrated with the lack of protest records being released in our current era of discord and dissent.”

Barfbag’s latest musical offering is an intense punk rock protest anthem entitled “Pornocracy.” In standard punk rock fashion, “Pornocracy” opens with soft reverberating chords plucked before drum sticks commence to hit rapidly in a vicious onslaught. The track’s brevity doesn’t take away from the aggressive political overtones showcased in the song’s lyrics. The nastiness and utter disgust in attitude, speaks to the track’s defiant tone. To listen to Barfbag’s “Pornocracy” stream below, via Soundcloud.

Speaking in depth of the genesis behind Barfbag’s latest single, the band collectively voices their frustrations with President Trump and the actions, or lack thereof, of his administration’s response to the myriad of issues facing the nation, brazenly stating:

Fuck the Pornocracy. Steal the kleptocracy. Don’t idolize the rich, their kids don’t go to war. During a national crisis the President hid in the bunker for a week before emerging. He didn’t meet with black leaders. He didn’t address that this breaking point was reached due to another police involved murder. He didn’t offer any words of solidarity. He offered no solution. Rather, he vilified a segment of our own population who have grown tired of watching their loved ones killed. For those looking down their nose at unrest, remember that there are several incidents in this country when violence has sparked change for the better and helped achieve political goals. Let’s not tell people how to protest or how to express themselves. The shot heard around the world, the American Revolution started with a gunfight against oppressors. The Nat Turner led American slave rebellion was a bloody necessity. The Black Panthers’ cop-watching patrols were armed out of necessity and self-defense. They became an important part of the American civil rights movement. Stonewall Riots that gave way to the LGBT movement was a brick throwing incident. Through the lens of history, stealing a pair of sneakers will not be seen as the issue. The conditions that led to the revolution will be the issue. The French Revolution, that gave birth the very freedom American has always aspired to begin with rioting, looting and striking. Storming the Bastille was not peaceful but it showed that people hold the power not the elite. And remember The French Revolution went on a for a decade, this won’t be over tomorrow simply because you want it to be. Stomaching this is hard but it’s necessary. Civil unrest is a longstanding way for oppressed people to express themselves using the means they have at their disposal. So rather than ask what it accomplishes to break a window, ask yourself how that individual has been oppressed. This is a moment in the nation’s history that needs to happen. If you don’t understand the rage then you should consider yourself fortunate. Revolutions are not rosy and they don’t end when you want them to but if they don’t happen change will not come. Fuck Trump

According to the aforementioned Brooklyn Vegan article, “The band’s debut EP, The Plastic Age EP, comes out July 13 via Stay Gold Records with a full-length to follow.”