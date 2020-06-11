Lady Antebellum Are Now Lady A After Changing Name Due to Word’s Connections to Slavery

Home News Drew Feinerman June 11th, 2020 - 11:55 AM

Nashville based country band Lady Antebellum have officially changed their name to Lady A, according to Spin. The band decided it was time to move on from the term “antebellum,” which is largely associated with slavery and the pre-Civil War South. Lady A is a nickname that their fans gave the band years ago.

The band ultimately came to the decision after “personal reflection, band discussion, prayer and many honest conversations with some of our closest black friends and colleagues.” The band took to Twitter to make their announcement in a lengthy and sincere post.

The band began by stating their mission was always to make music that could be used as a refuge and safe space for all, and that there is no excuse to be made for not making this decision anytime in the past. They noted that they adopted the antebellum name because it “reminded us all of the music born in the South that influenced us,” but the band apologized for not taking into account the feelings of others when referencing the pre-Civil War south. Finally the band noted they will continue to listen to the needs of others and educate themselves, and announced they will be making a donation to the Equal Justice Initiative.

Lady A’s decision to change their name is not the only significant announcement from a major institution with roots linked to the southern culture of the United States; NASCAR announced yesterday that it will officially ban the presence of Confederate flags at all of its events. That decision came after Bubba Watson, NASCAR’s only black driver in the Cup Series, called for action from the racing league to remove the Confederate flags.

Lady A has been a staple in the country music scene since their formation in 2006. They have released eight studio albums in that time, including their most recent, Ocean, which was released in November of 2009. The album debuted at No. 2 on Billboard‘s Top Country Albums, and hit the charts internationally as well.