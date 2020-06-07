Councilman Justin Brannan and Former Member of Indecision Calls Out Donald Trump Jr. For Trolling: “your dad is a fascist.”

Home News Roy Lott June 7th, 2020 - 7:30 PM

Former band member Justin Brannan of hardcore bands Indecision and Most Precious Blood has come forth via Twitter. According to Brooklyn Vegan, the incident stemmed from an earlier tweet Brannan had posted that was discovered by Journalist Andy Ngo. Ngo posted a screenshot of Brannan tweeting at Rahman in 2017, and also tried to “call out” Brannan for “defending” ANTIFA by posting screenshots of two other older tweets (one from 2018, one with no date), one that read, “Antifa simply means anti-fascist. If you are anti-antifa that means you are pro-fascist.”

Ngo’s tweet received a lot of attention when Donald Trump Jr retweeted it with three siren emojis, and Brannan responded to Trump Jr saying: “Never met her. She tweeted at me once before I took office. What she is alleged to have done is reprehensible. Wait… you get cell service in the bunker? P.S. – Your dad is a fascist.”

Brannan then later tweeted “110,000 people dead. Worst unemployment rate since the Great Depression. Country being torn in two. @DonaldJTrumpJr is busy trolling me?!”

Earlier in his career, Brannan was a member Indecision from 1993 to 2000 and Most Precious Blood from 2000 onward. Both bands were known for their outspoken commitment to social justice.