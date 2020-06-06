The Chinkees Return With K.A. Music The Group’s First Release In 18 Years

Home News Ariel King June 6th, 2020 - 7:02 PM

The Chinkees have returned with their first music release in 18 years, their K.A. Music album released via Asian Man records. The band also released a limited edition vinyl pressing of K.A. Music, all 500 copies selling out in pre-order.

The ska-punk band explores their Asian-American identities through their music, their name not meant to be a racial slur, but a look at racism through their presence. The band found their start in the Bay Area punk scene during the late ’90s, eventually taking an 18-year hiatus in 2002.

Mike Park, lead singer and founder of Asian Man Records, had worked in bands Skankin’ Pickle and Bruce Lee Band during The Chinkees 18 year hiatus. Park discusses ending the band’s hiatus after band member Steve Choi, who had been working in punk-rock group Rx Bandits during The Chinkees hiatus, suggested making a new album.

“Steve Choi called me up and said ‘I’m working on some ska punk tunes, let’s record for a new Chinkees release’,” Park said. “It was as simple as that. I went down to Long beach and laid down the vocals. I wrote the lyrics and melodies, but Steve did the heavy work of producing and playing keys and guitars. It’s fun to be introduced to this project personally and though I’ve done so much ska with Skankin’ Pickle and Bruce Lee Band, The Chinkees sound is so unique to the project.”

Park’s upbeat voice bounces through “Trace the Morning Time,” their beachy sound throwing listeners back in time to the late 90s and early 2000s. Choi and Park work together as Park sings about love and being better.

“Our Lips Are Coming Right Through” brings in keyboards, Park’s voice lowering into a raspy lyric. The tune sticks towards a classic ska sound, Park’s guitars striding up throughout the chorus. Roger Camero joins in on bass, expertly maneuvering throughout the course of the track. Camero had been working in bands No Motiv and Peace’s Out, while drummer Kevin Higuchi worked with Jeff Rosenstock.

“Running All Alone” throws in a beachy, tropical sound in the beginning as Park’s vocals give a static, distorted effect. Introducing a quick guitar riff, the song devolves into an energetic, punk rock/ska sound. The track abruptly ends, its energy striking listeners.

K.A. Music ends with “Your Heart Will Break,” bringing emotional highs and lows through the song’s lyrics and instrumentals. Each instrument falls into a deep, slow sound between verses while picking up speed to join with Park’s raspy lyrics.

K.A. Music Track List:

1. “Trace the Morning Time”

2. “Our Lips Are Coming Right Through”

3. “Running All Alone”

4. “Your Heart Will Break Forever”