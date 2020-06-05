The The Singer Matt Johnson Has Emergency Throat Surgery After Infection Leads to “Close Shave with the Grim Reaper”

Home News Ariel King June 5th, 2020 - 8:42 PM

Matt Johnson, lead singer of band The The, had emergency throat surgery last month after a throat infection took an unexpected turn. Johnson said in a Facebook post he was instructed by doctors that he will be unable to sing for the next six months.

The singer shared a graphic photo on Facebook, including in the post his time spent in the hospital, thanking the staff for their efforts both in helping them and in working through the current pandemic.

“What happened was that a throat infection took an unexpected and freakish turn that could easily – if I wasn’t in the right place at the right time – have concluded with me checking-out a few days after the unfortunate Florian Schneider,” Johnson said in the Facebook post.

He explained how he had to be convinced into surgery, fearing he may not be able to sing again. The doctors informed him he could potentially have lost his life had he elected not to have the surgery.

“But despite my neck doubling in size and feeling like a vampire squid had taken up residence – expanding and tightening its tentacles throughout my throat and chest – I pleaded with the doctors not to slice me open in such a delicate area – ‘I’m a singer!’ I gasped. ‘It’s my profession! Just give me more antibiotics!’ The head surgeon and his team gathered around my bedside and gravely explained this was not a matter of tone of voice but of life and death.”

Johnson’s surgery went well, however he will be unable to sing for the next six months. The vocalist added he is hoping he can go back to singing like himself once he recovers. He remains comical throughout the post, appearing to be in good spirits after the surgery.