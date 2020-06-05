Erasure Announces New Album The Neon For August 2020 Release

Home News Roy Lott June 5th, 2020 - 2:23 AM

Erasure is back as the group has announced that their new album The Neon will see an August 21release date via Mute. The new album features 10 tracks, featuring the newly announced lead single, “Hey Now (Think I Got A Feeling)” which is also the album’s opener. The album will be released digitally and on standard and deluxe limited editions of vinyl, CD and cassette. Fans who preorder the album on the band’s website will be given priority ticket access to future tour dates.

The Neon was written and produced by Erasure (Andy Bell and Vince Clarke) and serves as the follow up to 2018’s World Beyond and 2017’s World Be Gone. Vince goes on to explain, “Our music is always a reflection of how we’re feeling. Andy was in a good place spiritually, and so was I – really good places in our minds. You can hear that.”

The album has been described as “a place that lives in the imagination. It could be a night club, a shop, a city, a cafe, a country, a bedroom, a restaurant, any place at all. It’s a place of possibility in warm, glowing light and this is music that takes you there.”