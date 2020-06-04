Over 90 Musicians Including Phantogram and Crashing Hotels Join Forces For Compilation Album Talk – Action = Zero That Pays Tribute to Black Americans Who Have Been Murdered By Police

Home News Aaron Grech June 4th, 2020 - 10:08 PM

A group of 90 musicians, including some notable names such as Phantogram, Jesse Malin, Matthew Caws of Nada Surf, Superchunk and Crashing Hotels, will be teaming up for the Talk – Action = Zero compilation album, which pays tributes to Black Americans who have been killed in instances of police brutality. Proceeds from this project will go to support the Black Visions Collective, a Black run organization from Minnesota, in support of Black leadership, community justice and the local LGBTQA community. This project was curated by Bank Robber Music and Rough Trade Publishing will be released tomorrow, exclusively on Bandcamp.

Other prominent artists who are included as a part of this compilation include Nick Andre, Worriers, Lateef The Truth Speaker, Sulene, Jay Watts,Bartees Strange, Lonemoon, Rogue Wave and Damon & Naomi. Several of the artists will debut never released tracks on the album, including Phantogram, Jesse Malin, Jay Watts, Matthew Caws of Nada Surf, Bartees Strange, Lonemoon, Rogue Wave and Crashing Hotels.

Phantogram’s most recent studio album release Ceremony came out back in March, and was spearheaded by its lead single “Pedestal.” Malin’s most recent album release “Sunset Kids” came out last December, and saw the performer blend old and new songs into a unique indie rock record.

Nada Surf released their album Never Not Together was released earlier year, which was known for its upbeat, indie pop influenced, album. Superchunk’s most recent studio album What a Time to Be Alive, which was released back in 2018. Crashing Hotels is a unique dark electronic dance music project, channeling the nostalgic sounds of post punk outfits such as New Order and outfits like early Crystal Castles.

