mxdwn PREMIERE: Third Culture Kings Share Mystical Video for New Song “Holy Kiss”

Dälek are one of the most unique groups in hip-hop, pioneering the abrasive noise-rap that artists like Death Grips and JPEGMAFIA have found success with in recent years. Their producer Alak Momin, Oktopus has another project with Jan Johanson of Glorybox called Third Culture Kings. The duo creates what they call “womb music,” blending influences from genres as disparate as psychedelic rock, doo wop and modern R&B.

Today we’re excited to premiere a video for their single “Holy Kiss,” which pairs mystical imagery with the songs soothing, low-key tones and quietly infectious rhythms. The song is from the band’s upcoming album Different Kinda Angel, which will be released on June 12 through Internet & Weed. Different Kinda Angel is the band’s follow up to 2017’s debut album Is That Light You Carry?.

“The song ‘Holy Kiss’ was originally called “Holy Shit,” as it completely took us by surprise,” said Johanson. “All of our stuff is quite eclectic, or random if you will. I usually kinda know where to take it songwriting-wise, but this song (especially Alap´s beats and bass) threw me for a loop. The way we work is very fast and on the spot, so when I stood in front of the mic in the studio I did not know what to sing. The track has a very drone-y and dreamy vibe so I just started chanting some words from an ancient Gregorian chant, ‘Libera Me Domine,’ which is basically a prayer for the dead or absolution. Many composers have written settings for this text, including Stravinsky and Gabriel Fauré. The chorus I wanted to make as light and poppy as I could in this dark setting. A declaration of love, with more of a romantic shoegaze feel.”

“The video was originally made for a song from our previous record, Is That Light You Carry,” said Johanson. “We loved the video, but never thought it sat well with the original song. While playing the same footage over ‘Holy Kiss,’ it totally clicked for us and we decided to use it for this song instead. ‘Holy Kiss’ was shot outside Mexico City and in Copenhagen, Denmark by Jorge Pellicer and Christian Majland. Clothes worn in video are by esteemed Faroese designer BARBARA I GONGINI.”