mxdwn PREMIERE: Alluvial Fans Blast Through a Blend of Post-Punk and Samba on New Song “Blowout / Future Games”

Alluvial Fans have managed to carve out an incredibly unique sound, blending crisply gated clean guitar tones that recall jazzier influences with the upbeat tempos of punk and thoughtful lyricism of indie rock. In an increasingly homogenous alternative rock landscape, that’s quite a feat in itself. Their new album Earth to Astronaut is out on June 5 and today we’re premeiring not one but two songs from the new LP, packaged together as “Blowout / Future Games.”

The first half of the song, “Blowout,” opens with a nifty little samba-influenced intro. The track then explodes into the verse, guitars still displaying that crystalline clear tone, recalling some of the best post-punk bands of the 00s like early At The Drive-In or Bear Vs. Shark. Though instead of shouting out the lyrics like the aforementioned bands, Drew Bartosik’s takes on more of a disaffected punk approach to his singing, a perfect match to the instrumentals. The song transitions from the huge opening verse to a jittery section with Bartosik singing “Two for my friends / one for myself.” The second half of the track, “Future Games,” takes on a much slower tempo while retaining all of the infectious qualities of its blistering opening.

Alluvial Fans are from Detroit, MI though the story of their formation as a band has its roots in New Mexico. Originally the project of Bartosik, he was joined by drummer and backing vocalist Ollie Elkus and bassist Gilad Granot after they were serendipitously booked at the same show in the southwest.

<a href="http://alluvialfans.bandcamp.com/album/earth-to-astronaut-2">Earth to Astronaut by Alluvial Fans</a>

1. “Cult of Paradise”

2. “Blowout / Future Games”

3. “Droves”

4. “Say it’s So”

5. “Choices”

6. “Catharsis Now!”

7. “Falafel”

8. “Test the Waters”

9. “Unnoticed”

10. “Something Happened to You”