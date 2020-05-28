Death Valley Girls Announces New EP Breakthrough! for June 2020 Release and Shares Cover of Atomic Rooster

Home News Aaron Grech May 28th, 2020 - 7:43 PM

The Los Angeles-based indie rock outfit Death Valley Girls have unveiled a new EP titled Breakthrough! which is set to be released via Suicide Squeeze on June 12. The title track from the upcoming project has also been released, which is a cover of an Atomic Rooster song from the 1971 album In Hearing of Atomic Rooster.

“Breakthrough” recalls the nostalgia of the 1970s, with its electrifying guitar chords roaring throughout the track, atop of the Zeppelin inspired drums and groovy bass. The band’s vocals give the song a cinematic like quality to the track, as they are overlayed in a style reminiscent of the era’s rock film scores.

This upcoming EP will be released on a seven-inch in a limited edition one-time pressing of 750 copies on half-purple and half-black colored vinyl on its release date. The band stated that they were inspired by Damien Echols, a man wrongly convicted of murder in the 1990s who was later exonerated in the 2000s.

“‘Breakthrough’ is a song we were super into then became obsessed with once we found the lyrics! They are about breaking free from an invisible prison. At the time, we were studying Damien Echols, of the West Memphis 3, and his ability to overcome being wrongfully convicted and imprisoned on death row for 18 years,” the band’s Bonnie Bloomgarden said in a press release. “He became a magician, master meditator, and learned how to astral project. We asked him for a few tips on how energy, intention, and music can keep you strong in these strange times.”

Death Valley Girls most recent studio album Darkness Rains came out in 2018. They played at day three of the Fisherman’s Village Festival last year.

Breakthrough track list

1. Breakthrough

2. Rock ‘N’ Roll/EGA

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz