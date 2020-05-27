Baauer Releases Video for Post-Apocalyptic Dance Track “Reachupdontstop”

Home News Ariel King May 27th, 2020 - 9:23 PM

Baauer on Day 1 of HARD Summer Music Festival 2016

Baauer has released the latest single off his upcoming album, Planets Mad. “Reachupdontstop” transitions through the evolution of dance music, beginning with the origins of house.

Baauer gives his drums some hints of trap, the subgenre he originated in. “Reachupdontstop” travels through the evolution of dance music, flowing from house, to jersey club to floating trance. Baauer explained in a statement how he drew influence from the Beastie Boys, Fatboy Slim, Justice, Chemical Brothers, Basement Jaxx and Daft Punk as he worked on the album.

The video shows a neon rave occurring underneath the subway, crowds dancing in unison amid flames and an orange sky while an onlooker observes alone. The video is made with CGI, graffiti of aliens as the camera pans between subway lines. Soon an alien appears, dancing alongside everyone else.

Baauer announced the album last month, and will include 12 tracks. “Planets Mad,” “Aether,” “Yehoo” and “Magic” have already been released from the upcoming album. Fans are able to pre-order Planets Mad here.

Baauer first reached mainstream popularity with the track “Harlem Shake,” which created an internet challenge back in 2013. He has worked on projects with Jay-Z, Swae Lee, Missy Elliot, Elle Fanning, Jennifer Lawrence, Skepta and more.

Photo credit: Mauricio Alvarado