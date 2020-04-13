Baauer Announces New Album, Planet’s Mad, For June 2020 Release

Home News Roy Lott April 13th, 2020 - 10:52 PM

Baauer on Day 1 of HARD Summer Music Festival 2016

Baauer has announced that his new album Planet’s Mad is set for a June 5th release via LuckyMe. The record features 13 tracks and includes its lead single that was also released, which is the album’s title track. Along with the single comes it’s visual directed by Rick Farin and his studio Actual Objects. The video sees Baauer in his apartment, making a beat, while news of the world shows amongst multiple news stations. He then takes to the streets amidst the panic, in Times Square to be specific. In the second half of the video, soundtracked by B-Side “Magic” shows a tour of the planet Baauer had been dreaming about. Check out the video below.

As described in a press release, the album is “rooted in the crossover dance acts he grew up listening to a la Fatboy Slim, Chemical Brothers, Basement Jaxx and Daft Punk, cut with modern hip hop and pop, this album encompasses the digital culture we live within and is an album that is 100% Baauer.”Fans can pre-order the album here.

PLANET’S MAD TRACKLISTING

PLANCK

PLANET’S MAD

MAGIC

YEHOO

PIZZAWALA

REACHUPDONTSTOP

HOT 44

AETHER

COOL ONE SEVEN ONE

REMINA

HOME

GROUP