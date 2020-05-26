Nicolas Jaar Announces Third LP of 2020 Telas for July 2020 Release, “Telahora” and Non-Album Track “All One”

Home News Aaron Grech May 26th, 2020 - 9:53 PM

This year is a busy one for Nicolas Jaar, who released the second album under his experimental dance moniker Against All Logic back in February, and a third LP under his own name titled Cenizas back in March. The prominent electronic musician will be releasing yet another LP titled Telas this July, which will contain the newly released single “Telahora.” The performer has also released a new non-album track titled “All One” from the project.

“Telahora” is a spacey long from instrumental taking cues from ambient with its long drawn out tones, various forms of unique string and percussive instrumentation and glitchy electronic samples. “All One” on the other hand takes cues from Jaar’s Against All Logic project, with wonky synth lines, and an experimental dance beat.

Cenizas pushed Jaar’s sound into an even more ambient place, with unique instrumentation, lo fi sounds, glitchy synth lines and haunting vocals venturing into a more open territory than his previous works. His previous album Sirens was released in 2016, and say the performer meld forms of Jazz, trip hop and his unique form of experimental electronica into a piece of work that was extremely political, as it dealt with his Chilean identity.

“I’ve had these sort of weird relationships with where I’m from. Just this kind of fucked up soup of CIA, Chile, and how now some parts of Santiago look like Miami. All of that is weirdly embedded in my own history,” Jaar explained in an interview with the Fader.