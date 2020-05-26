Doobie Brothers Reschedule 50th Anniversary Tour with Michael McDonald to 2021 Due to Coronavirus Pandemic

Home News Drew Feinerman May 26th, 2020 - 1:48 PM

San Jose based classic rock icons the Doobie Brothers have officially postponed their 50th anniversary tour with fellow band member Michael McDonald to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to Brooklyn Vegan. The tour was originally supposed to take place from June to October during this year.

“This decision has been made with the health and safety of fans, crew and local employees in mind,” the band noted in a statement. The tour will now kick off July 17, 2021 in West Palm Beach, Florida, and wrap up October 23, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. All previous ticket purchases will still be valid, and “if ticket holders can no longer attend or would prefer a refund, they will receive an email directly allowing them to request one.”

The Doobie Brothers have recently been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame class of 2020, along with Nine Inch Nails, Whitney Houston, Notorious B.I.G, Depeche Mode and T. Rex. The ceremony was supposed to take place on May 2nd of this year, but the official ceremony was postponed due to the coronavirus.

The band recently provided their fans with some much needed entertainment, creating a rendition of their 1974 classic “Black Water” at home. The cover was done in partnership with Feeding America in order to raise money for those struggling to find consistent meals during these uneasy times.

Check out the updated tour dates below:

The Doobie Brothers Tour Dates:

07/17 – West Palm Beach, FL – Coral Sky Amphitheatre *

07/18 – Tampa, FL – MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre *

07/21 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place *

07/23 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre *

07/24 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena *

07/26 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion *

07/27 – Raleigh, NC – Walnut Creek Amphitheatre *

07/29 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater *

07/30 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live *

08/01 – Allentown, PA – PPL Center *

08/02 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center *

08/04 – Camden, NJ – BB&T Pavilion *

08/05 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater *

08/07 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheatre *

08/08 – Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview *

08/10 -Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center *

08/12 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center *

08/14 – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion *

08/15 -Uncasville, CT -Mohegan Sun *

08/26 – London, ON – Budweiser Gardens *

08/27 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage *

08/29 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre *

08/31 – St. Paul, MN – Minnesota State Fair *

09/02 – Clarkston, MI – DTE Energy Music Theatre *

09/04 – Burgettstown, PA – KeyBank Pavilion *

09/05 -Toledo, OH – Toledo Zoo Amphitheater *

09/08 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center *

09/09 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center *

09/11 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center *

09/12 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena *

09/14 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre *

09/15 – St Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre *

09/27 – Denver, CO – Pepsi Center *

09/29 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre *

10/01 – Spokane, WA – Spokane Arena *

10/02 – Seattle, WA – White River Amphitheatre *

10/05 – Ridgefield, WA – Sunlight Supply Amphitheater *

10/08 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre *

10/09 – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum *

10/11 – Fresno, CA – Save Mart Center *

10/13 -Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre *

10/14 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre *

10/16 – Phoenix, AZ – AK-Chin Pavilion *

10/19 – Irving, TX – Toyota Music Factory *

10/21 – The Woodlands, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion *

10/23 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center *

*50th Anniversary w/ Michael McDonald

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado