Doobie Brothers Share Rendition of “Black Water” Performed in Isolation

Home News Aaron Grech April 28th, 2020 - 11:29 PM

Classic rock outfit The Doobie Brothers have released an at home rendition of their 1974 classic “Black Water,” which was performed during isolation and uploaded today on social media..This song originally appeared on the studio album What Were Once Vices Are Now Habits.

This latest recording was done in partnership with Feeding America, who are helping out those in need during the coronavirus. The at home recording took footage of the musicians alongside footage submitted by their fans, along with some footage of their family members.

“We knew we would want to share something with others out there who are in isolation just like we are,” Patrick Simmons, who wrote and performed the lead vocals on the song, stated. “We are so grateful to our fans who contributed to the performance and our families who helped with the production.”

The Doobie Brothers formed in San Jose, California in the 1970s, where they became known for their blend of folk, country and R&B. Michael McDonald had pushed the band into a more soul inspired sound, which redefined the band during the late 1970s.

The Doobie Brothers were set to reunite with McDonald for a 50th anniversary tour this year, however it is unknown when live performances will return due to COVID-19. A show the group originally had scheduled for May 2nd at Cleveland’s Public Hall but has been pushed back to November 7th.

“We’re truly excited about our 50th Anniversary tour,” said co-lead singer and guitarist, Tom Johnston. “It’s a celebration of the band’s entire history. We’ll be performing songs from our full catalog, as well as new music.”

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado