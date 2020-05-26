Cut Worms Swoons on New Song “Castle on the Clouds”

Home News Drew Feinerman May 26th, 2020 - 2:48 PM

Cut Worms, the music project of Brooklyn based singer/songwriter and musician Max Clarke, has released a new song, “Castle on the Clouds”. The song is the first new music by the artist since his 2018 debut album Hollow Ground.

Although young, Clarke plays folk style music with the nuance of a music veteran, as his easy-going, Paul McCartney-esque voice blends flawlessly with the string guitar. The harmonies are pleasant as they come, and the positive vibe is uplifting and a refreshing old school folk, acoustic-driven style during an age of music powered by electricity. The song is an easy listen, and a unique approach of using the styles of the past for a contemporary artist.

‘Castle in the Clouds’ was the first one we did,” noted Clarke about the song. “I remember being in the studio, thinking the control room looked like the bridge on a spaceship. It reminded me of the old Carl Sagan Cosmos, where he’s kind of hovering above, transporting you across the universe. I always really liked the theme song. I think that spirit found its way onto the recording.”

Hollow Ground received generally positive reviews among critics, so Clarke will be looking to build on the momentum he has gained since his debut album release. While his music is reflective of a style that has been mostly forgotten about among average music listeners, perhaps Clarke can remind people of the nostalgic and warming effects often found in acoustic harmony.