Elbow Performs “Lippy Kids” In Isolation

Elbow released a new track, “Lippy Kids” a song that was recorded in both the band and chorus member’s respective, private spaces. Elbow gets creative with their video done in isolation, due to the coronavirus. During the video intro, the band members appear on the screen and vocalist, Guy Garvey, starts with a whistle while band mates, Craig Potter, Mark Potter and Pete Turner each perform on their instruments. Suddenly, various faces of the Halle orchestra pop up on the screen and begin harmonizing with the band. In all, close to 22 vocalists from Halle orchestra accompany the band throughout the track. Garvey holds up a note at the end of the song which reads, “Thanks Halle” and then puts “x” to sign off.

In a Twitter post, the band shared, “Lippy Kids. Thanks for watching, requesting and keeping our spirits up. We WILL see you soon. Hold fast. Love elbow. X” The song has a solid harmony and the instruments provide a poetic and strong backdrop. Toward the end of the video a message appears that says, “Lippy Kids was requested by” and a long list of names appear in the video. Also, Garvey is shown at a choral practice with Halle youth on October 24, 2010.

The band has put together #Elbowrooms and each week they have performed various songs like “Dear Friends,” “Puncture Repair,” “Mirrorball” and others, since the coronavirus pandemic struck worldwide. In the “Mirrorball” track, you will see violinists, Gita & Rosie Langley and Chris Worsey on cello. Elbow has been playing together since 1990 and adopted their name in 1997. Alex Reeves replaced Richard Jupp as session drummer in 2016.

The band has released eight studio albums, Asleep in the Back (2001), Cast of Thousands (2003), Leaders of the Free World (2005), The Seldom Seen Kid (2008), Build a Rocket Boys! (2011), The Take Off and Landing of Everything (2014), Little Fictions (2017), and Giants of All Sizes (2019). Their studio albums, as well as their B-sides compilation Dead in the Boot (2012), all reached the top 15 of the British album chart. Seven of their singles placed in the top 40 of the British singles chart. Their most recent album, Giants of All Sizes, was released in October 2019.

