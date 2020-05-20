Orange 9mm Confirms New Single and Teases Future Reunion Tour Dates

Home News Ariel King May 20th, 2020 - 8:49 PM

Orange 9mm, who have been on hiatus since 1999, have now announced a new song and teased a possible reunion tour for when live music is allowed to resume. This comes after the band released a reissue of their debut EP, Orange 9mm, last month.

Two years ago, Orange 9mm created an Instagram account where they posted photos from old performances, old merchandise and teased possible new releases. Chaka Malik confirmed to Brooklyn Vegan that the band will release a new single and would like to tour following the coronavirus pandemic.

Previous teases from the band turned out to be the reissue of Orange 9mm. The band creating their Instagram account in 2018 with the bio stating, “Stay Tuned,” however their reissue did not come out until last month.

Malik recently released new music for his solo project, Ghost Decibels, taking a more electronic edge to his hardcore sound. He is also the lead vocalist for punk band Burn and confirmed that they, as well, are working on new music.

Orange 9mm formed in 1992, while Malik was on hiatus from his band Burn. The group consists of Malik and Chris Traynor, with Larry Gorman, Eric Rice, Davide Gentile and a few others. They released two EPs and three albums, going on hiatus after the release of 1999’s Pretend I’m Human. Burn subsequently returned from hiatus in 2001.