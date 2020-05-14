Jagwar Ma Lead Singer’s New Project Golf Alpha Bravo Shares New Video for “Stuck Being Me”

Home News Matt Matasci May 14th, 2020 - 7:00 AM

Gab Winterfield may be best known for his work as the lead singer of the electronic psych band Jagwar Ma but in the time since their last album in 2016, he’s come up with a new musical outlet. Curiously titled Golf Alpha Bravo, the songs largely ditch the dance music influences and takes on a bluesier, surfier, rock ‘n rollier sound. Today he’s releasing the latest single from his debut album under the moniker, The Sundog LP, “Stuck Being Me.”

“Stuck on Me” starts with nothing but a bass drum and slightly distorted, tremble-y guitar that strums out a simple melody as the kick thumps along. As the song progresses, Winterfield layers the vocals to create a surf-rock vibe, before plainly laying out the title lyrics, “I’m stuck being me.” The guitar comes back with that melodic guitar riff before transitioning into a bridge with some Beach Boys inspired melodies, with all the sublime melancholy of Pet Sounds.

Meanwhile, the video features footage captured by a Super 8 camera and largely consists of Winterfield lounging around a verdant, sunny patio, occasionally waving into the camera. It was shot in Los Angeles on his birthday and gives off a feeling that’s equally nostalgic and of-the-moment. He looks like he’s coming to us from the another time, perhaps the ’60s or ’70s but the fact that he’s completely alone is a stark reminder of the present.

The Sundog LP is going to be released on June 12 on his own label, Treasured Recordings. “Stuck Being Me” is the opening track and the fourth song released from the album. It follows “Unwind” from 2018, “Groove Baby Groove” and “Blue Wave” from 2019.

The Sundog LP track list

1. “Stuck Being Me”

2. “Unwind”

3. “Blue Wave”

4. “Rainbow Island”

5. “Groove Baby Groove”

6. “Love In the clouds”

7. “Mo Clouds”

8. “Golden Deep”

9. “Comet Loop”

10. “Night Glow Drip”

11. “Dream Baker”