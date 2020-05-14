Alestorm Tell the Tale of a Fearsome Scottish Pirate Played by Peter Dinklage in New Video for “Fannybaws”

Home News Roy Lott May 14th, 2020 - 10:54 PM

Alestorm has released their latest single “Fannybaws” from their upcoming album Curse of the Crystal Coconut, set to be released via Napalm Records on May 29th. As stated in a press release “Fannybaws” tells the story of the fearsome pirate who killed the mighty terror squid and fought against the Vikings – wearing nothing but a tiger pelt! The melding of rhythmic guitar riffs and Captain Chris Bowes’ raspy voice, both underlined by smashing drums, will channel your inner swashbuckler faster than you can say arrrggh!

The song also comes with its accompanying video, showcasing the band all aboard on a pirate ship along with a pirate bar and a treasure map that leads to a hidden gem. The band states “I hope we’ve done his epic seafaring legacy justice with this song, and we hope you all enjoy singing along with it. Meet yer dad and smell yer maw!” Check out the video below.

Fannybaws is portrayed by Peter Dinklage. While it’s difficult to discern the famous Games of Thrones actor through his elaborate costume, the proof is revealed in a split-second caption (you need to turn on the CC on Youtube to see it). We made it easier for you by taking a screenshot.

Curse of the Crystal Coconut will include 11 tracks and features guest performances from musical greats like violinist Ally Storch of Subway to Sally and Captain Yarrface of Rumahoy. Fans can purchase a special 2-CD Megabook that includes 16th-century interpretations of the songs on the album. Fans can preorder the album via the band’s website.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna