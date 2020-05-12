New Music Alert: OHMME Channel the Summer of Love on Psychedelic New Song “Selling Candy”

Home News Drew Feinerman May 12th, 2020 - 2:12 PM

Chicago based indie psych rock duo OHMME just released a new single titled “Selling Candy,” the third single from their upcoming album Fantasize Your Ghost in addition to “3 2 4 3” and “Ghost“. The album is set to be released next month on June 5th.

The song is a powerful blend of grunge and punk rock sounds with harmony figures found in jazz. While the chords that are sung throughout the choruses are complex and layered, the instrumentation is heavily distorted while an intense guitar riff continually makes its presence known. The song is a perfect representation of OHMME’s ability to incorporate contrasting musical styles into a cohesive tune, all while adding dynamic and melodic context.

OHMME has described Fantasize Your Ghost on their band website as an album, “that asks necessary questions: When life demands a crossroads, what version of yourself are you going to pursue? What part of yourself will you feed and let flourish and what do you have to let go of?”

OHMME was set to tour following the release of their upcoming album, but they have rescheduled their tour dates due to the coronavirus pandemic. The tour is set to begin on August 8th at the Avrom Farm Party in Ripon, Wisconsin, and will run through January 21st, concluding at The Catalyst Atrium in Santa Cruz, California.

Check out the cover art and the track list for Fantasize Your Ghost, as well as the rescheduled tour dates below:

Fantasize Your Ghost track list:



Flood Your Gut Selling Candy Ghost The Limit Spell It Out Twitch 3 2 4 3 Some Kind of Calm Sturgeon Moon After All

(Bonus Flexi) “Girl Loves Me” [David Bowie cover]

Rescheduled Tour Dates:

08/08 – Ripon, WI – Avrom Farm Party

09/27 – Austin, TX – Scholz Garten %

09/28 – Houston, TX – Satellite %

09/29 – Atlanta, GA – Terminal West %

10/01 – Nashville, TN – Exit In %

10/02 – Saxapahaw, NC – Haw River Ballroom %

10/04 – Washington, DC – Lincoln Theatre %

10/05 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer %

10/06 – Brooklyn, NY – Elsewhere %

10/08 – Winooski, VT – Monkey House

10/09 – Providence, RI – Columbus Theatre %

10/10 – Holyoke, MA – Gateway City Arts %

10/12 – Pittsburgh, PA – Rex Theater %

10/13 – Detroit, MI – MOCAD %

10/15 – Minneapolis, MN – Cedar Cultural Center %

10/16 – Omaha, NE – The Waiting Room %

10/17 – Maquoketa, IA – Codfish Hollow Barn %

10/18 – Madison, WI – Majestic Theatre %

01/09 – Kansas City, MO – The Record Bar *

01/11 – Denver, CO – Lost Lake *

01/12 – Salt Lake City, UT – Kilby Court *

01/13 – Boise, ID – Neurolux *

01/14 – Portland, OR – Doug Fir Lounge *

01/15 – Seattle, WA – Barboza *

01/16 – Vancouver, BC – The Fox Cabaret *

01/18 – Reno, NV – Holland Project *

01/19 – Bolinas, CA – Gospel Flat Farmstand *

01/20 – San Francisco, CA – Bottom of the Hill *

01/21 – Santa Cruz, CA – The Catalyst Atrium *

* = w/ V. V. Lightbody

% = w/ Waxahatchee