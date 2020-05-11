mxdwn PREMIERE: Orions Belte Release Hazily Uplifting Instrumental Rock Song “600m per Minute”

Home News Matt Matasci May 11th, 2020 - 9:00 AM

Norwegian rock group Orions Belte features members of Sondre Lerche’s band and they create euphoric and atmospheric earworm instrumental music. The trio is releasing a new three-song EP this week call 600m per Minute, and we are so excited to premiere the title track from that EP.

“600m per Minute,” begins as a synth-guided track with the guitar playing a rhythmic and melodic complement, finger tapping away like the most organic video game music you’ve ever heard.

The song gradually features more guitar-centric passages before looping right back into the opening figure; it’s an entrancing loop that could easily continue ad infinitum. A song that only occupies five minutes of space simultaneous and paradoxically feels like it passes in the blink of an eye and an eternity.

“600m per Minute” is a dreamy tune with a ever-repeating synth theme,” the band said in a statement. “It falls down in a vacuum before it ends with the original theme again. It’s about this kid that travels to a big city for the first time. There, he tries the fastest elevator in the country for the first time. It feels like he’s floating in free space and loses track of time.”

Orions Belt consists of a trio of Bergen scene veterans (and the members of Sondre Lerche’s band), Øyvind Blomstrøm on guitar, Chris Holm on bass and drummer Kim Åge Furuhaug. 600m per Minute is out on May 15 through Janson Records.