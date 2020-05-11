Kevin Lyman Teases a 2021 Warped Tour Replacement and Mayhem Festival Confirms It’s Pushing Return to 2021

Home News Drew Feinerman May 11th, 2020 - 11:56 AM

Kevin Lyman, co-creator of the Vans Warped Tour as well as the Mayhem Festival, appears to be planning big things for the return of live music in 2021. Lyman teased on Twitter the possible return of the Warped Tour, although indicating it may be under a different name, according to The PRP.

It might just be called something else. — KevinLyman (@KevinLyman) May 9, 2020

The Warped Tour was thought to have ended in 2018 after Pennywise finished their set with “Bro Hymn”. Lyman stated that the decision to end the festival was based not in the financial problems, but that the festival was no longer, “feeding my soul and my heart as much”. The tour came back in 2019, however, and fans will hope to see it again in 2021.

Additionally, Mayhem Festival, also co-created by Lyman, was scheduled to make its highly anticipated return in 2020 before the coronavirus pandemic struck. It has now been confirmed that the festival will officially return in 2021, and have released a statement on social media announcing the postponement.

The festival originally had to end after just eight years in 2015 due to production difficulties and drama between co-founder Reese and Lyman. The 2015 edition of a festival also faced legal backlash afterwards, as a 20 year old festival-goer filed a lawsuit due to injuries he received at the festival.