New Frank Zappa Box Set Collects 70 Unreleased Live and Studio Recordings by Short-Lived The Mothers of Invention Lineup With The Turtles Members Playing Under Aliases

To commemorate the 50th anniversary of Frank Zappa’s, 1970 Mothers Of Invention lineup, “Portuguese Fenders,” has been released as the first track from the new collection. The Mothers 1970 includes 70 unreleased live and studio recordings, available digitally and as a 4CD box, set for release June 26 via Zappa Records/UMe.

The Mothers 1970, divided into four parts is a collection anchored by top notch studio recordings, recorded at the famed London-based Trident Studios by engineer, Roy Thomas Baker who later worked with Queen, The Cars, Alice Cooper and more. Recorded live by Zappa on his own tape recorder on tour in 1970, “Portuguese Fenders” is a live recording featuring a guitar solo by the composer and guitarist, backed by the revered ensemble. Stream “Portuguese Fenders” or pre-order The Mothers 1970 here.

The Mothers 1970 collects more than four hours of previously unreleased performances by the lineup which lasted roughly seven months, Aynsley Dunbar (drums), George Duke (piano/keys/trombone), Ian Underwood (organ/keys/guitar), Jeff Simmons (bass/vocals) and Flo & Eddie aka Howard Kaylan (vocals) and Mark Volman (vocals/percussion) of The Turtles, who performed under the aliases to skirt contractual limitations of performing under their own names.

It wasn’t until 1971 when Zappa would start documenting his gigs with a ½” 4-track recorder so the 1970 tours were not captured in typical fashion. Instead Zappa recorded as much as he could using his personal Uher recorder and it is these recordings that make up the second half of The Mothers 1970. Because of the nature of the recordings it was almost virtually impossible for Zappa to record full shows, due to the limitations of the tape recorder and the fact he would often times personally spool tape on the machine on stage while playing.

The set lists focus heavily on songs from the albums, Freak Out!, Absolutely Free, We’re Only In It For The Money, Uncle Meat, the then-recently released Burnt Weeny Sandwich, and early workings of songs that would eventually be released months later on Chunga’s Revenge. Some of the many highlights include the extended guitar workouts, the first version of “Easy Meat” and rare live performances of “Would You Go All The Way?” and “Road Ladies.”

As Travers writes in the liner notes, “It’s no secret that Frank was excited about this group. The cast of characters and their personalities, musically and personally, made for a very eventful and humorous chapter in Zappa’s career. Frank had a blast with these guys. Their sound was unique, their humor was like no other and yet their time was ultimately short lived.”

The Mothers 1970 Tracklist

Disc 1 – Trident Studios, London, England June 21-22, 1970

1. Red Tubular Lighter

2. Lola Steponsky

3. Trident Chatter

4. Sharleena (Roy Thomas Baker Mix)

5. Item 1

6. Wonderful Wino (FZ Vocal)

7. “Enormous Cadenza”

8. Envelopes

9. Red Tubular Lighter (Unedited Master)

10. Wonderful Wino (Basic Tracks, Alt. Take)

11. Giraffe – Take 4

12. Wonderful Wino (FZ Vocal, Alt. Solo)

TOTAL TIME: 63:09

Disc 2 – Live Highlights Part 1 – “Piknik” VPRO June 18, 1970 / Pepperland September 26, 1970

1. Introducing…The Mothers (Live on “Piknik” June 18, 1970)

2. Wonderful Wino (Live on “Piknik” June 18, 1970)

3. Concentration Moon (Live on “Piknik” June 18, 1970)

4. Mom & Dad (Live on “Piknik” June 18, 1970)

5. The Air (Live on “Piknik” June 18, 1970)

6. Dog Breath (Live on “Piknik” June 18, 1970)

7. Mother People (Live on “Piknik” June 18, 1970)

8. You Didn’t Try To Call Me (Live on “Piknik” June 18, 1970)

9. Agon (Live on “Piknik” June 18, 1970)

10. Call Any Vegetable (Live on “Piknik” June 18, 1970)

11. King Kong Pt. I (Live on “Piknik” June 18, 1970)

12. Igor’s Boogie (Live on “Piknik” June 18, 1970)

13. King Kong Pt. II (Live on “Piknik” June 18, 1970)

14. What Kind Of Girl Do You Think We Are? (Live at Pepperland September 26, 1970)

15. Bwana Dik (Live at Pepperland September 26, 1970)

16. Daddy, Daddy, Daddy (Live at Pepperland September 26, 1970)

17. Do You Like My New Car? (Live at Pepperland September 26, 1970)

18. Happy Together (Live at Pepperland September 26, 1970)

TOTAL TIME: 63:34

Disc 3 – Live Highlights Part 2 – Hybrid Concert: Santa Monica August 21, 1970 / Spokane September 17, 1970

1. “Welcome To El Monte Legion Stadium!” (Live)

2. Agon (Live)

3. Call Any Vegetable (Live)

4. Pound For A Brown (Live)

5. Sleeping In A Jar (Live)

6. Sharleena (Live)

7. The Air (Live)

8. Dog Breath (Live)

9. Mother People (Live)

10. You Didn’t Try To Call Me (Live)

11. King Kong Pt. I (Live)

12. Igor’s Boogie (Live)

13. King Kong Pt. II (Live)

14. “Eat It Yourself…” (Live)

15. Trouble Every Day (Live)

16. “A Series Of Musical Episodes” (Live)

17. Road Ladies (Live)

18. “The Holiday Inn Motel Chain” (Live)

19. What Will This Morning Bring Me This Evening? (Live)

20. What Kind Of Girl Do You Think We Are? (Live)

TOTAL TIME 68:29

Disc 4 – Live Highlights Part 3 – FZ Tour Tape Recordings

1. “What’s The Deal, Dick?”

2. Another M.O.I. Anti-Smut Loyalty Oath (Live)

3. Paladin Routine #1 (Live)

4. Portuguese Fenders (Live)

5. The Sanzini Brothers (Live)

6. Guitar Build ’70 (Live)

7. Would You Go All The Way? (Live)

8. Easy Meat (Live)

9. “Who Did It?”

10. Turn It Down! (Live)

11. A Chance Encounter In Cincinnati

12. Pound For A Brown (Live)

13. Sleeping In A Jar (Live)

14. Beloit Sword Trick (Live)

15. Kong Solos Pt. I (Live)

16. Igor’s Boogie (Live)

17. Kong Solos Pt. II (Live)

18. Gris Gris (Live)

19. Paladin Routine #2 (Live)

20. King Kong – Outro (Live)

TOTAL TIME: 74:08