Paul Weller Announces New Album On Sunset for June 2020 Release

Home News Aaron Grech February 25th, 2020 - 10:34 PM

Alternative rock icon Paul Waller has announced a new album titled On Sunset, which is set to be released on June 12th via Polydor in the U.K. and Verve Forecast in the U.S. This album is ahead of his latest tour announcement, which will kick off on October 9th in Plymouth, UK and will wrap up in London.

Weller’s most recent album True Meanings was released back in 2018, which served as his 14th studio album overall. The album had a folk rock sound, complete with stripped-back and acoustic instrumentals, and features from Noel Gallagher, the Zombies’ Rod Argent, Lucy Rose and White Label’s Tom Doyle, according to NME.

His previous album A Kind Revolution, was released back in 2017, and featured guest appearances from artists such as Boy George and Robert Wyatt. The album featured a mixture of pop and rock elements, and a deeply personal tone rather than an overtly political one.

“I don’t think it’s a political record at all. It’s about people, humanitarian,” Weller explained in an interview with mxdwn back in 2017. “But there are all sorts of songs on there. There’s a song about Edward Hopper, there’s some straight love songs – it’s a mixture of things.”

Weller was the frontman of the influential punk rock/new wave act The Jam, which he was a member of from 1972 to 1982, and The Style Council, which he was a member of from 1983 until 1989. He started his solo career in the 1990s and released his self-titled debut back in 1992.