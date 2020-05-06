Watkins Family Hour Announces Work From Home with Watkins Family Hour Live Stream Series

Home News Aaron Grech May 6th, 2020 - 12:26 AM

Siblings Sean and Sara Watkins, who form two-thirds of the Americana outfit Nikel Creek and make up the duo Watkins Family Hour, will be holding a weekly live stream throughout this month beginning on May 7th. Aptly titled Work From Home with Watkins Family Hour, the event will kick off at 7 p.m. ET via Crowdcast, with tickets available here.

“Naturally, Sean and I were very sad to have to cancel our record release tour due to COVID-19, so in lieu of us going on tour to you, we invite you to us,” Sara Watkins shared in a press release. “Our monthly Largo shows always involve a special guest or two who’s in the area but given the circumstances, for these online shows, we were able to invite friends who are sheltering on the other side of the country, as well as a few friends in Los Angeles to Watkins Family Hour with us.”

Other artists who are scheduled to join the events include John C. Reilly, Mandy Moore & Taylor Goldsmith, Ruston Kelly, The War & Treaty, Mandolin Orange, Mike Viola and Tré Burt.

The two siblings founded Nikel Creek alongside Chris Thile in 1989, and would continue to perform until their first hiatus in 2007. The band reunited in 2014, when they released their album A Dotted Line.

Sara Watkins has released other projects since then, dropping her solo album Young In All The Wrong Ways in 2016, followed by the I’m With Her album See You Around, alongside Aoife O’Donovan and Sarah Jarosz. Watkins Family Hour had a studio album release this year with their album Brother Sister.

The duo performed at a virtual benefit in remembrance of John Prine earlier this year. Other performers who took part in the event include John Darnielle of Mountain Goats, Grace Potter, Colin Meloy of The Decemberists and Warren Haynes.