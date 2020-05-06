mxdwn PREMIERE: Barren Womb Remind Us to Smile on Noisey New Song “Be Kind, Have Fun and Try Not To Die”

Home News Matt Matasci May 6th, 2020 - 10:00 AM

Barren Womb are a noise rock duo hailing from the Scandinavian countries of Finland and Norway, equal measures angular riffage, Refused-style screamed vocals and no fear for blasting out big alternative rock choruses. Today we’re premiereing the lastest single from the band, “Be Kind, Have Fun and Try Not To Die,” which exudes all of those qualities in spades. The song is taken from their upcoming album Lizard Lounge, which is out on May 22 on Loyal Blood Records.

The song keeps a simple song structure, opening with a dizzying guitar riff and Tony Gonzahl’s throat shredding singing. After he belts out the titular lyrics, “Be kind / Have Fun / And try not to die,” they launch into an acoustic-guitar aided chorus that is some of the most melodic and pop-oriented work in their catalog.

There’s certainly something to the age old adage that you will catch more flies with honey than with vinegar,” said Gonzahl. “But do you really want to be that weird fucker collecting jars full of dead flies? No. Nobody does. Try smiling instead. And treating others with some basic respect and understanding. Also, life’s hard, so get a helmet. ‘Be Kind, Have Fun And Try Not To Die’ was the last song to come together for the new album. It unintentionally became one of the poppiest songs we’ve done so far. Happy accident. Hope you enjoy it as much as we do!”

Lizard Lounge follows the band’s previous LPs, Old Money / New Lows (2018), Nique Everything (2015) and The Sun Is Not Yellow, It’s Chicken (2014).

“Trim the fat,” said Gonzahl. “That was the unspoken mindset when we started writing Lizard Lounge. The resulting ten tracks are stripped of all pomp and frills, tightly focused instead around the essence of what this band is: pummelling drums, scathing guitars, deadly rhythms and strangely catchy melodies. We really left no cross unturned when digging around for these slabs of noisy weirdo rock.”

Lizard Lounge track list

1. “Cemetery Slopestyle”

2. “Karma As A Tour Manager”

3. “Hairy Palms”

4. “Crop Circle Jerk”

5. “Smokes, Let’s Go”

6. “Molten Pig”

7. “Nerve Salad”

8. “Be Kind, Have Fun And Try Not To Die”

9. “Hydroponic Youth”

10. “You Do The Meth”