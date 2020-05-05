Quincy Jones’ 2017 $9.4 Million Victory Against Michael Jackson Estate Reversed in Appeals Court Decision

Home News Drew Feinerman May 5th, 2020 - 1:29 PM

Quincy Jones won $9.4 million in a 2017 court victory over Michael Jackson’s estate over unreceived royalties for his work on Off the Wall, Thriller, Bad, the This Is It soundtrack, and two Cirque du Soleil shows, as well as the ability the remix that work later on. Now, a California appeals court has reversed the decision, claiming the judge at the time did not accurately comprehend the written contracts, according to Pitchfork.

The Hollywood Reporter noted that the new decision nullifies two large payments that Jones originally received, including $5.3 million in royalties on record sales and licenses and $1.6 million “for fees Jones claims he would have received if [MJJ Productions] had given him the right of first opportunity to remix Jackson’s master recordings.”

Howard Weitzman, one of the lawyers of Michael Jackson’s estate as well as MJJ Productions, released a brief statement after the decision: “We knew the verdict was wrong when we heard it, and the court of appeal has completely vindicated us.” Neither Jones nor anyone on his legal team have released any statements as of yet.